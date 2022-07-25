One Kanwariya dead, seven injured in a road accident in UP's Bareilly

-
One Kanwariya was killed and seven others were injured on Monday when the van they were travelling in was hit by a tractor trolley from behind in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.
All the eight persons were taken to the hospital, where the victim, identified as Girish Gupta, succumbed to injuries during treatment.
There were a total of 12 persons in the van, including children.
According to the Meerganj police spokesman, the police immediately reached the spot and evacuated the passengers from the van.
All the passengers are residents of Chaneta village.
According to reports, the Kanwariyas were coming from Haridwar after taking 'Ganga Jal'.
