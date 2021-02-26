Top headlines: Q3 GDP growth at 0.4%, EC announces poll dates for 5 states

India exits recession as Q3 GDP grows at 0.4%

India's gross domestic product expanded 0.4% in the three months ended December, after contracting for two consecutive quarters, according to government data released on Friday. This will help Asia’s third-largest economy exit an unprecedented recession even as it battles new challenges posed by a surge in coronavirus infections. The country's economic growth shrank 7.5% a quarter ago and grew 4.1% in the year-ago period. India is now one of the few major economies to post growth in the last quarter of calendar year 2020, with any improvement in the economy’s performance inversely tied to a drop in Covid-19 infections. But the country has seen an uptick in cases over the last few weeks raising the risk of a new round of localised lockdowns. Read more

India's GDP may shrink 8% in FY21 on Covid blow, show govt estimates

The growth in India's real GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -8 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 4.0 per cent in 2019-20, said government on Friday as part of its second advance estimates of the economic growth. Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of Rs 134.09 trillion, as against the First Revised Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of Rs 145.66 trillion, according to the data released on Feb 26, 2021. Meanwhile, the third quarter GDP data released on Friday showed that the Indian economy came out of the recession and expanded by 0.4 per cent. Read more

Eight core industries' output up 0.1% in January

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew marginally by 0.1 per cent in January, mainly due to growth in the production of fertiliser, steel and electricity.

The core sectors had expanded by 2.2 per cent in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday. Read more

EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates

West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases, where the first phase of polling in the state will be held on March 27, said (ECI) on Friday, while announcing the dates for the upcoming assembly elections in various states. Polling for 30 assembly seats in the second phase will start on April 1. In the third phase, 31 assembly constituencies will vote on April 6. The date of polling for 44 constituencies in Phase 4 is April 10. The fifth phase of polling will begin on April 17. While the polling for Phase 6, 7, and 8 will be held on April 22, April 26 respectively. Read more

Centre preps states for next phase of Covid vaccination: Key things to know

As the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive enters the next phase on March 1, Central government on Friday held a high-level meeting with state officials to ensure a smooth vaccination for general public. The empowered group on administration, led by union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma and the expert group on vaccine administration chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the next phase of vaccination of age-appropriate groups through a video conference. Read more