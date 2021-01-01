JUST IN
Suvendu Adhikari's brother and former TMC leader Soumendu joins BJP

Soumendu Adhikari joined BJP in presence of his brother Suvendu Adhikari at 'BJP Yogdaan Mela' at Contai Dormitory ground in East Midnapore

ANI  |  Politics 

Suvendu Adhikari

Brother of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Soumendu Adhikari joined BJP on Friday.

Former Chairperson of Contai Municipality, Soumendu Adhikari joined BJP in presence of his brother Suvendu Adhikari at 'BJP Yogdaan Mela' at Contai Dormitory ground in East Midnapore.

Addressing the gathering, Suvendu said, "We will win this battle and form the next government in Bengal. We will move forward with Prime minister Narendra Modi's ideals and accomplish people's dream of the 'Sonar Bangla'."

Former Transport Minister in the TMC government, Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 01 2021. 20:58 IST

