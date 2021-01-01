Suvendu Adhikari's brother and former TMC leader Soumendu joins BJP

Brother of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Soumendu Adhikari joined on Friday.

Former Chairperson of Contai Municipality, Soumendu Adhikari joined in presence of his brother at ' Yogdaan Mela' at Contai Dormitory ground in East Midnapore.

Addressing the gathering, Suvendu said, "We will win this battle and form the next government in Bengal. We will move forward with Prime minister Narendra Modi's ideals and accomplish people's dream of the 'Sonar Bangla'."

Former Transport Minister in the TMC government, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19.

