Wheat sowing increases 4% at 32.53 mn hectare so far this rabi season

-
ALSO READ
Rabi on a roll: Current season may go up against December last year
Demand will be key to strong recovery in the farm sector going forward
Rallis: Investors should wait for consistent performance in upcoming qtrs
Farmers sow rabi crops in larger area as monsoon withdrawal gets delayed
Escorts rallies 5%, hits record high on healthy outlook in current fiscal
-
Wheat sowing has increased by 4 per cent so far this rabi season to 325.35 lakh hectare, while pulses acreage grew 5 per cent to 154.80 lakh hectare on better monsoon rains, according to the government data.
The area under the coverage for paddy is down marginally to 14.83 lakh hectare so far this rabi (winter-sown) season from 15.47 lakh hectare in the corresponding period previous year.
In wheat, the data showed that 325.35 lakh hectare area coverage has been reported so far compared to 313.95 lakh hectare in the same period last year.
The higher area is reported mainly from Madhya Pradesh (10.32 lakh hectare), Bihar (2.33 lakh hectare), and Maharashtra (1.59 lakh hectare), while some states -- including Rajasthan (2.87 lakh hectare) and Uttar Pradesh (2.1 lakh hectare) -- have reported less sowing.
The area under coverage for coarse cereals is down so far at 45.12 lakh hectare as compared to 49.90 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.
However, the sowing area for oilseeds is up at 80.61 lakh hectare so far from 75.93 lakh hectare a year ago.
Total sowing under various rabi crops has increased to 620.71 lakh hectare so far from 603.15 lakh hectare.
The rabi sowing operation starts normally from October after the harvest of kharif (summer-sown) crops. Wheat and mustard are major rabi crops.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU