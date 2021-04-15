T'gana govt cancels class 10 board exams, defers intermediate exams

The Telangana government on Thursday ordered the cancellation of class 10 board exams in the wake of rising cases in the state.

It also postponed the intermediate exams.

The announcement comes a day after the Centre decided to to cancel the 10th class CBSE examinations and postpone the 12th class exams, scheduled to be held from May 4, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

"Considering the present pandemic situation prevailing in the state and also in view of the CBSE notification dated 14- 4-2021, the government hereby cancels all 10th class exams to be held from 17th May, 2021," Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachadran said in an order.

The results of the 10th class students will be prepared on the basis of objective criteria to be developed by the SSC Board (secondary school certificate) at later date.

Any candidate not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear for exam as and when the conditions become conducive, the order added.

Another government order said the intermediate first year students will be promoted without exams.

All intermediate second year exams scheduled from May 1 stand postponed and a review on them will be held in the first week of June.

The dates of the exams will be announced at least 15 days in advance, it said.