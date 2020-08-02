Take pledge to stand for honour, dignity of women: President Kovind

President on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of and asked them to take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society, according to an official statement.

He said rakhi is the sacred thread of love, affection and trust that sisters tie on the wrists of their brothers.

"This is a unique festival that strengthens our will to protect the interests of women and work for their well-being," the President said.

"On this day, let us all take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society," Kovind said.

The president extended warm greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)