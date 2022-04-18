Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says may convene all-party meet on NEET again

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said that his government is contemplating to call an all-party meeting on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exemption bill, depending on the action taken by Governor R.N. Ravi.
He said that there were speculations in the media that the Governor was about to forward the bill to the President.
Speaking on the floor of the Assembly under Rule 110, he noted that it was already 70 days since the Assembly passed the bill again and sent it to the Governor after it was returned by him.
"We might convene an all-party meeting if required and discuss the next steps that we have to take."
The Chief Minister said that he did not have any personal grudge against the Governor but said that his party had no choice but to boycott the 'At Home' event since the Governor had not forwarded the bill passed unanimously by the Assembly.
"Governor R.N. Ravi is a good person to interact with and we have a very cordial relationship. During personal interactions, he has praised our work and had even praised us in his speeches," he said, but added that "a Bill passed unanimously by an Assembly that was celebrating its centenary and lying unattended in Raj Bhavan is an insult to each and every citizen of Tamil Nadu".
He said that the Governor accorded utmost respect to the DMK government and the DMK also has all respect towards the Governor but added that the Governor not forwarding the Bill passed unanimously by the Assembly to the President was an affront to the dignity of the Assembly and thereby the people of Tamil Nadu.
--IANS
aal/vd
