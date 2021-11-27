Tamil Nadu rains: CM Stalin to meet governor today to discuss situation

Stalin will meet RN Ravi to discuss the situation in the state due to continuous and heavy rainfall. PTI

Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet Governor RN Ravi on Saturday to discuss the situation in the state due to continuous and heavy rainfall, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain.Chennai Meteorological Department on Friday had given a red alert to all coastal districts till today and an orange alert to the adjacent districts.

