Tamil Nadu govt fixes charges for ambulances carrying Covid patients

The Tamil Nadu government has fixed charges for ambulances carrying Covid 19 patients. The state health secretary J Radhakrishnan in an order issued on Friday said a basic patient transport ambulance can charge an amount of Rs 1500 for the first 10 km and Rs 25 for every additional kilometre.
An ambulance with oxygen life support should not exceed Rs 2,000 for the first 10 km and Rs 50 for every additional kilometre.
Advanced life support ambulances with ventilators, defibrillators and multipara monitors can charge Rs 4,000 for the first 10 km and Rs 100 for every additional kilometre.
The order also warned that if there are complaints from users that additional charges were levied, then it would lead to cancellation of driving licence, cancellation of registration number of such vehicles and confiscation of the vehicle.
Michael Joseph, director of Chethana, an NGO based in Chennai, while speaking to IANS, said: "This is a good decision of the government and the order has come at the appropriate time. I personally know several instances of ambulance drivers fleecing Covid patients and their families taking three to four times the regular amount. If they again violate the order, the government must implement the tough measures mentioned in the order." --IANS
