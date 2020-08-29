Tamil Nadu govt has spent Rs 7,162 cr till now to combat Covid-19: CM

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu will not allow 3-language formula in the state, says Palaniswami
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu closes schools, malls and theatres till March 31
Tamil Nadu CM to invite 13 prominent tech companies to invest in state
Tamil Nadu goes easy on lockdown, allows construction work, SEZ operations
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till 31 May, eases curbs in 25 districts
-
Tamil Nadu Government has spent Rs 7,162 crores till now to combat COVID-19, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister held a meeting with all District Collectors of the State via video conference today.
"The State government has spent 7,162 crores till now to combat COVID-19," said Chief Minister Palaniswami.
Tamil Nadu has 52,506 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU