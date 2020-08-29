Tamil Nadu govt has spent Rs 7,162 cr till now to combat Covid-19: CM

JUST IN
"The State government has spent 7,162 crores till now to combat Covid-19," said Chief Minister Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu Government has spent Rs 7,162 crores till now to combat COVID-19, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister held a meeting with all District Collectors of the State via video conference today.

"The State government has spent 7,162 crores till now to combat COVID-19," said Chief Minister Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu has 52,506 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

