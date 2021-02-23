Tamil Nadu logs 442 new Covid-19 infections, six more fatalities

-
-
: Tamil Nadu logged 442 new
COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities, taking the caseload to 8,49,166 and the toll to 12,472, the health department said on Tuesday.
Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 453 people being discharged, taking the tally to 8,32,620, leaving 4,074 active cases in the State.
Chennai accounted for the maximum infections with 148, pushing the total to 2,34,652.
The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,142 deaths.
The number of samples examined went upto 1,72,22,248 with 51,301 samples being tested on Tuesday, the bulletin said.
