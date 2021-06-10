Jharkhand administration extends Covid restrictions till June 17

Jharkhand govt has extended restriction till June 17 with some relaxation.

There will be, however, complete lockdown on every Saturday from 4 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

The Jharkhand govt has put many restruiction (mini lockdown) in name of Health Safety Week since April 22.

All shops are being allowed to open till 4 p.m. in all the districts except East Singhbhum. Earlier secleted shops were allowed to open till 2 p.m.

As per the orders issued by the Home Prison and Disaster Management Department in East Singhbhum district, all shops shall be permitted to open till 4 p.m. with the exception of garment, cloth, jewellery, footwear and cosmetic shops which shall continue to remain closed.

All shops in the state, including shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables shall remain closed from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The above mentioned timing restrictions shall not be applicable to medicine shops, diagnostic centres, clinics, hospitals, petrol pumps, LPG outlets, CNG outlets, restaurants doing home delivery, dhabas located on national and state highways, cold storages, warehouses and for unloading of goods.

Restaurants are permitted to do home delivery and take away of products but sitin dining is prohibited. All Government of India, state government and private offices are permitted to function with one third of working strength of human resources till 4 p.m.

As per the order issued, unhindered transportation logistics of all goods is permitted, all religious places of worship are permitted to open but visitors are prohibited, all indoor or outdoor congregations of more than five persons are prohibited in the state with the exception of last rites related functions with upper limit of 20 persons.

As far as marriages are concerned they shall be held at home or in court. Marriage shall not be held at any public place, including community hall, banquet hall, use of loudspeakers DJ's firecrackers is prohibited in marriage, marriage processions are prohibited, not more than 11 persons shall attend the marriage including bride, groom and person for or solemnising the marriage, at least three days prior information shall be given to the nearest police station.

