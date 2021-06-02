Tamil Nadu receives 495,000 doses of Covid vaccine, drive to continue

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
-
Tamil Nadu, which had announced the suspension of vaccination drive from Wednesday, is to continue inoculating people after it received 4.95 lakh vaccines from the central government on Tuesday night.
This includes 4,20,570 doses of Covishield and 75,000 doses of Covaxin.
The state had earlier announced that it would stop vaccination drive from Wednesday as it was running short of vaccines and that it would receive its quota of vaccines only on June 6.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramaniam and the state health secretary J. Radhakrishnan had in separate statements told the public that the vaccination drive would be suspended from Wednesday.
Subramaniam while speaking to IANS on Wednesday said, "The total vaccine stock in the state has now touched 6.50 lakh doses which include 4.95,570 doses for those aged 45 and above and we will continue with the vaccination process on Wednesday also. We were expecting the supply only by June 6 and hence had earlier announced the suspension of vaccine drive after Tuesday but as we received the supply on Tuesday night, the vaccine administration will continue without any hindrance."
The public health department said that the state has so far received 1.01 crore doses of vaccine and 90.50 lakh doses have already been administered.
At least 1.5 to 2 lakh doses of vaccine would be administered per day from Wednesday and the district wise details of vaccine availability will be displayed on the website of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.
The Minister also said that vaccines will be distributed to districts on the basis of population and hence Chennai would get the maximum doses followed by Coimbatore.
Ma Subramaniam said, "Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed to provide special care to Western Tamil Nadu as there is a slight surge in the cases in this region and hence a higher allocation would be given to districts like Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode which falls in Western Tamil Nadu."
A total of 98,183 people were vaccinated on Tuesday in the state which includes 47,567 in the 18-44 age group and the balance for those above 45 years of age.
--IANS
aal/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU