Tamil Nadu vaccinates 1.38 mn people in 30th mega vaccine drive

In a mega vaccination drive against Covid-19, Tamil Nadu Health department has inoculated 13.83 lakh people, according to the state government data.
The drive, which is the 30th mega vaccine drive in the state that commenced on September 12, 2021, was held across 1 lakh centres on Sunday.
As per the health department data, the state vaccinated 13,83,573 people of which 2,44,520 people received their first dose of vaccine, 10,30,753 received their second dose and 1,08,300 received their booster dose.
After the 30th mega vaccination camp on Sunday, 94.3 per cent of the state's adult population received their first dose and 84.81 per cent the second dose, a government statement said.
State health minister Ma Subramanian told IANS: "The mega vaccination drive on Sunday was highly successful. Vaccination for children in the age group of 15-17 has commenced in schools and the second dose will also be given there itself. Children in the age group of 12-14 will be inoculated with Corbevax."
The minister also said that while Covid-related deaths are reported from some other states and appealed to the people of the state to adhere to Covid -19 protocols. He also said that all hospitals in the state are equipped with all facilities including oxygen beds.
