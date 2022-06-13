Thane reports 616 new Covid-19 cases, death toll remains unchanged

With the addition of 616 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in district of Maharashtra has gone up to 7,14,269, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said. The district has been reporting more than 500 new cases of the viral infection for last four days.

There was no report of any fresh fatality and the in the district remained unchanged at 11,895. The COVID-19 mortality rate in is 1.67 per cent, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)