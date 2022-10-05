PM Modi condoles loss of lives in car crash on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

JUST IN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences for the loss of lives in the car accident on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link that killed five people.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Wednesday.

Five people died after a speeding car rammed into an accident site on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Earlier according to reports, over 10 people sustained injuries in the mishap when an ambulance and a car and some other vehicles were parked on the side of the road, preparing to take victims of an earlier accident to a hospital.

A car being driven at a high speed came and crashed into the ambulance and three more vehicles as well as the car that was involved in the previous crash.

Police have rushed to the spot after receiving information and relief and rescue operations are underway.

Police took the injured to the hospital with the help of local people. The condition of several injured is very critical.

The road from Bandra to Worli has been closed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 10:10 IST

