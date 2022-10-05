JUST IN
EAM S Jaishankar to begin first New Zealand, Australia visit from today
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in car crash on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Saddened by loss of lives in Uttarakhand bus accident: President Murmu
Dussehra reinforces faith in righteousness, says Vice President Dhankhar
India's Mars orbiter dies after 6-month mission lasts eight years
Data story: India records 2,468 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,733
From stubs to soft toys, this Indian factory reprocesses cigarette ends
3 JeM terrorists neutralised in Jammu-Kashmir's Shopian encounter
Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets business delegation led by Swiss minister
Top Headlines: Reliance Jio 5G trials today, Musk-Twitter deal, and more
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
EAM S Jaishankar to begin first New Zealand, Australia visit from today
Rains to lash Bangaluru; yellow alert issued in 8 Karnataka districts
Business Standard

Uttarakhand Police releases list of 28 mountaineers missing after avalanche

The Uttarakhand Police released a list of 28 trainee mountaineers who went missing after being hit by a massive avalanche at a height of 17,000 feet at Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand

Topics
Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Uttarakhand
Photo: Reuters

The Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday released a list of 28 trainee mountaineers who went missing after being hit by a massive avalanche at a height of 17,000 feet at Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

The trainees were part of a 41-member team of mountaineers from the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) and were returning along with their instructors after climbing the peak as part of their advanced training course when they were hit by the avalanche on Tuesday.

The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Hmachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

According to NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht, 10 bodies were spotted on Tuesday out of which four were recovered.

Rescue operations, which had to be halted due to darkness and inclement weather, will be resumed on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 10:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU