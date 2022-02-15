Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 cr Doranda treasury case

A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on February 18, a CBI counsel said.

The court had on January 29 completed hearing arguments in the case and reserved its verdict. Prasad had earlier been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other cases.

"Lalu Prasad has been convicted. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on February 18," the CBI counsel said.

