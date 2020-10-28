Telangana adds 1,481 fresh Covid-19 cases, reports 4 new fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Telangana Covid-19 update: Highest single day spike of 2,256 cases in state
Telangana's daily coronavirus case count drops despite more tests
Mumbai records 1,090 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily numbers this month
Telangana reports 2,043 fresh Covid-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
Will hand over 85,000 dignity houses in GHMC limits by Dec: Telangana Min
-
With 1,481 new cases, Telangana's
coronavirus tally reached 2.34 lakh while fourmore deaths pushed the toll in the state to 1,319.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 279, followed by MedchalMalkajgiri 138 and Rangareddy 111 districts, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing data as of 8 PM on October 27.
As many as 17,916 are under treatment and40,081samples were tested on October 27.
Cumulatively 41.55 lakhsamples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was 1,11,649, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.78 per cent, while it was 90.7 per cent in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU