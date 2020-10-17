Telangana coronavirus update: Nine deaths, 1,451 new Covid-19 cases

clocked 1,451 fresh



cases,taking the tally to 2.20 lakh, even as the recovery rate in the state rose to over 89 per cent.

The toll mounted to 1,265 with nine more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 235 of the 1,451 fresh cases, followed by Rangareddy 104, Medchal Malkajgiri 101 and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 pm on October 16.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.96 lakh while 22,774 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 42,497 samples were tested on October 16.

Cumulatively, 37.89 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1.01 lakh.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate rose to89.1 per cent, while it was 87.7 per cent in the country.

