Mizoram coronavirus update: State's Covid-19 tally rises to 2,245

Mizoram on Saturday reported 16
new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,245, an official said.
Of the 16 new cases, 11 were reported from Aizawl district, two from Lawngtlai and one each from Kolasib, Saitual and Champhai districts, the official said.
Fourteen patients - 11 in Aizawl, two in Lawngtlai and one in Serchhip district, have no travel history and were diagnosed during contact tracing, he said.
Two patients from Champhai and Saitual districts have returned from Tripura and Assam, he said.
The official said that all the patients are out of danger and the majority of them are asymptomatic.
The state now has 112 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,133 people have recovered from the infection, he said
Mizoram has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19 till date.
Altogether, 95,287 samples have been tested for COVID-19 including 1,703 samples on Friday.
