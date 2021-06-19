Telangana govt decides to lift lockdown completely from tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Farmers gear up for stir against Telangana govt over procurement centres
Post coronavirus pandemic Budget will be promising, says Telangana CM
Telangana announces 10-day lockdown from May 12 to prevent Covid infections
T'gana taking Rs 50,000 cr as loan every yr, may land in debt trap: Cong
Hyderabad Metro to operate between 7 am and 12:45 pm in view of lockdown
-
The Telangana government has decided to totally lift the lockdown in the state. At its meeting held on Saturday, the state cabinet discussed the matter and decided on total removal of the lockdown which was imposed to control the spread of Covid in the state.
With the latest instalment of lockdown set to end on Saturday, the state cabinet had been convened for an emergency meeting to decide the future course of action. The cabinet discussed the report prepared by the health department, which noted that with corona cases and positivity rate declining significantly, the pandemic is in control in the state.
While the cabinet has instructed all departments to withdraw all the restrictions that have been imposed during the lockdown, there is no clarity yet on allowing inter-state bus services.
Over the past few days, coronavirus cases have been steadily declining in the state. Apart from this, the vaccination program has gained pace in the rural areas, leading to increased protection for larger cross-sections of the population.
On June 8, the Telangana government had decided to extend the lockdown for another 10 days but had increased daily relaxation time by four hours, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lockdown, which was to end on June 9, had been extended for 10 days from June 10.
Initially, the state government had announced a 10-day lockdown from May 12 to rein in the surge in coronavirus cases. This was later extended twice.
జూన్ 19 వరకు అమల్లో వున్న లాక్ డౌన్ ను రేపటినుంచి (జూన్ 20 నుంచి) సంపూర్ణంగా ఎత్తివేయాలని కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. కాగా అన్ని కేటగిరీల విద్యా సంస్థలను పూర్తి స్థాయి సన్నద్ధతతో జూలై 1 నుంచి ప్రారంభించాలని కేబినెట్ విద్యాశాఖను ఆదేశించింది.— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 19, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU