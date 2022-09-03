JUST IN
2.5 mn households get zero electricity bills: Punjab Power minister
Karnataka govt clears 53 investment proposals worth Rs 2,750 crore
Diwali deadline for India-UK trade pact not to be missed: Commerce secy
Loan waivers for industrialists should be called 'rabdi': CM Baghel
Security arrangements in place for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan: Police
Delhi logs 236 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths in a single day
Aug 30 flood in Bengaluru led to a loss of Rs 225 cr: IT firms to CM Bommai
Rajasthan govt signs MoUs, LoI for over Rs 10.44 trn investment: Minister
Delhi govt to build elevated road, flyover, underpass to curb traffic
Delhi L-G inaugurates DNA testing facility at Rohini for POCSO cases
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
2.5 mn households get zero electricity bills: Punjab Power minister
Business Standard

Telangana govt to observe Sept 17 as integration day,CM to hoist tricolour

Telangana government on Saturday said it has decided to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day.

Topics
KCR | Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana (Source: www.telangana.gov.in)
KCR, Telangana CM

Telangana government on Saturday said it has decided to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

An official release issued after the State Cabinet meet headed by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao here said the government would organise three-day celebrations beginning September 16.

On September 17, KCR, as Rao is also known, would hoist the national flag in a public garden and address the people while the Ministers and other public representatives would do the same at their respective centres, it said.

A massive rally would be taken out in the city following which KCR would address a public meeting.

On September 18, freedom fighters of the State would be honoured in all the district headquarters besides felicitating poets, artistes and other personalities.

The Cabinet decided also to increase the number of beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu Scheme from 100 to 500 in every Assembly constituency, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on KCR

First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 22:52 IST

`