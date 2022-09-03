Telangana govt to observe Sept 17 as integration day,CM to hoist tricolour

-
Telangana government on Saturday said it has decided to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.
An official release issued after the State Cabinet meet headed by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao here said the government would organise three-day celebrations beginning September 16.
On September 17, KCR, as Rao is also known, would hoist the national flag in a public garden and address the people while the Ministers and other public representatives would do the same at their respective centres, it said.
A massive rally would be taken out in the city following which KCR would address a public meeting.
On September 18, freedom fighters of the State would be honoured in all the district headquarters besides felicitating poets, artistes and other personalities.
The Cabinet decided also to increase the number of beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu Scheme from 100 to 500 in every Assembly constituency, it said.
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 22:52 IST