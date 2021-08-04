Telangana logs 623 new Covid-19 cases, reports three fatalities

on Wednesday reported



623 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,47,229, while the death toll rose to 3,814 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 77, followed by Karimnagar (65) and Warangal Urban (59), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 594 people recuperated from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 6,34,612.

Active cases stood at 8,803, the bulletin said.

It said 1,12,796 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number tested till date was 2,24,19,167.

The samples tested per million population were 6,02,341.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.05 per cent, respectively.

