Punjab reports 62 new Covid cases; infection tally rises to 599,266

on Wednesday reported 62 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 5,99,266, according to a medical bulletin.

No new Covid-related death was reported on Wednesday and the toll stands at 16,299, it said.

There are 473 active cases in the state.

Jalandhar reported 13 new infections, followed by eight in Patiala and seven in Ludhiana.

With 52 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,494, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh did not report any fresh Covid case and the infection tally stands at 61,965, according to the bulletin.

A total of 811 people have died due to Covid so far, it said.

The number of active cases is 31 and a total of 61,123 people have so far recovered from the infection, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)