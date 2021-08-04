Rajasthan coronavirus update: 18 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death

Rajasthan's Covid tally rose to 9,53,733 on Wednesday with 18 fresh cases, while the death toll stood at 8,954 as no new fatality was reported in the state, according to a health bulletin.

Twenty-four of 33 districts in the state did not record a single positive case in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Udaipur and four from Jaipur, among others.

A total of 9,44,568 people have recovered from the infection and there are 211 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

