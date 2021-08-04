Rajasthan coronavirus update: 18 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death

-
Rajasthan's Covid tally rose to 9,53,733 on Wednesday with 18 fresh cases, while the death toll stood at 8,954 as no new fatality was reported in the state, according to a health bulletin.
Twenty-four of 33 districts in the state did not record a single positive case in the last 24 hours.
Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Udaipur and four from Jaipur, among others.
A total of 9,44,568 people have recovered from the infection and there are 211 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.
