Telangana minister KTR's invite to Elon Musk draws praise on Twitter

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao as invite to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up shop in the state was hailed by many including actors, leading journalists, entrepreneurs and others.
Hours after KTR, as the minister is popularly known, invited Elon Musk to bring the popular electric vehicles to India, several Twitter users heaped praise on him.
"Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India," tweeted KTR.
His tweet was in response to Elon Musk's tweet on bringing EV to India. His tweet read "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government".
Eminent personalities including actors, journalists and industry leaders backed KTR's tweet and supported the idea.
"Love this car so much Elon Musk. Feels like hope is around the corner," wrote actor Genelia Deshmukh.
"Elon Musk, Come to Hyderabad - India! It will be epic to have you. The Government here in Telangana is terrific too," tweeted actor Vijay Devarakonda.
"Elon Musk sir you have best land & infrastructure in Telangana of course best Minister & Administration KTR," said Tollywood director Meher Ramesh.
Another film director Gopichand Malineni tweeted "Dear Elon Musk, we would love to have Tesla in Telangana... as we have the best infrastructure and the leading business hub of India."
"Hyderabad has just pipped Bengaluru to post in #Tesla race. Full marks to KTR for inviting Elon Musk," said well-known journalist Pankaj Panchauri.
Senior journalist Vikram Chandra called it an innovative invite.
"An innovative Twitter invite to Elon Musk from KTR after the Tesla head said he was facing "challenges" in dealing with the government. Are we going to see a Tesla factory in Telangana?!"
--IANS
ms/pgh
