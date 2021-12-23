Telangana reports 14 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 38

-
Telangana reported 14 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.
With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 38 in the state.
According to the state health department, as many as 259 passengers were screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday out of which 4 cases were tested RTPCR positive.
All four samples of the passengers travelling from "At risk" countries were sent for Genome Sequencing out of which 2 were tested positive for the Omicron variant.
The results of the 4 samples are awaited.
12 samples tested positive for the variant from a random sampling basis from other than "At risk" countries.
India has reported more than 200 cases of Omicron so far.
