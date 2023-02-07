Telangana saw over 10,000 cases of cyber crime in 2021, reveals report

Cyber crimes in have doubled to 10,303 cases in 2021 from 5,025 cases in 2020 with Cyberabad topping the chart with 4,412 felonies, according to a report.

Revealing data, the Socio Economic Outlook 2023 said,"As many as 10,303 cases of were registered in 2021 as against 5,025 cases in 2020, an increase of 105.03 per cent. The highest number of cases were reported from the police commissionerates of Cyberabad (4,412) followed by Hyderabad (3,303) and Rachakonda (1,548), it said.

is a rapidly evolving transnational crime committed across borders and affects individuals and societies globally, said the report. It said the government is trying to use technical assistance in capacity-building, prevention, creating awareness, increasing cooperation, collecting data, researching and analysing cybercrime, the report said.

The Telangana Coordination Centre (T4C) was set up in 2021 to provide round-the-clock assistance to victims of cyber fraud. The T4C has a 24x7 call centre that helps coordinate with district police in the registration, investigation and detection of cyber crime, it said.

T4C has successfully prevented almost Rs 30 crore of public money from reaching the hands of cyber fraudsters. The State has also created Telangana Cyber Security Policy 2016 to address cyber security issues.

