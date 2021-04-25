Ten states account for over 74% of new coronavirus cases

-
Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for74.53 per centof the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
India registered a record single-day rise of3,49,691new coronavirus infections pushingthe total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172,according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning.
Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the other states in the list of 10.
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,160. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 37,944 while Karnataka reported 29,438 new cases.
India's total active caseload has increased to26,82,751 andnow comprises 15.82 per centof the country's total cases. A net increase of 1,29,811 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 69.94 per centof India's total active cases.
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily COVID-19 new cases, the ministry said.
The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.13 per cent, the ministry said.
A total 2,767 deaths were reported ina day.
Ten States account for 80.23 per centof the new deaths, the ministry said adding Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (676). Delhi follows with 357 daily deaths.
India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,40,85,110 with2,17,113 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.
Ten states also account for 81.73 per centof the new recoveries, the ministry said.
