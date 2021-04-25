Lockdown in Delhi extended by another week amid Covid surge: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital for another week, saying the severity of COVID 19 was unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in last few days.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said.

"We will have to watch the situation for a few more days, whether the cases decrease or increase," he said.

