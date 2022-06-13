Tension in Nagpur's Kamptee over social media post; 2 persons booked

Tension gripped Kamptee town in Maharashtra's district after several members of a community gathered outside a police station, demanding action against a man and woman over their alleged derogatory posts on social media, officials said on Monday.

A case was registered against the duo after the incident late Saturday night and police patrolling was intensified in the town, located 20 km from city, they said.

The woman had posted a message allegedly defaming a religion on a WhatsApp group. The man had posted a message in support of her on another platform, the official from New Kamptee police station said.

Later, several members of a community gathered outside the New Kamptee police station and demanded strict action against the duo, he said.

Senior police officials rushed to the town and later pacified the angry mob, the official said.

A Quick Response Team and riot control police were also deployed in the town to maintain law and order.

The police also appealed to citizens to maintain peace, the official said.

