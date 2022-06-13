Section 144 imposed around Congress headquarters ahead of party march

-
-
Ahead of the proposed march by the Congress leaders, the Delhi Police on Monday imposed section 144 CrPC in the area around party headquarters at Akbar Road here asking them not to violate the law.
All Congress MPs and leaders have proposed to carry out a march in support of their leader Rahul Gandhi, who has to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.
Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the National-herald AJL issue and has to appear before the ED on Monday.
The Congress has also alleged that the Delhi police has barricaded all entry points to the AICC headquarters, preventing the entry and exit of people.
The Delhi police has already imposed section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the area preventing the assembly of more than four people.
"Section 144 CrPC is imposed here. It is requested to all of you that do not violate the Act 144 CrPC otherwise strict legal action will be taken," said an order from deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi district.
The police has also put up a poster of the order at the barricades outside the AICC office at Akbar road.
All Mps of the Congress party plan to assembly at the party office and then go along with Rahul Gandhi to the ED in a procession.
Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore took to a Twitter to say that, "We plan to march with our leader @RahulGandhi .. come if you r in Delhi, let's march to ED office from our party office 24, Akbar Road."
"We know @DelhiPolice will be in full strength not to allow us to our party office then they won't allow as us to March against the injustice,Let's show Shah & Gang that we are Gandhi follower's we will do it in a peaceful way ..
"We are ready to face the 2.0 version of Hitler-Goebbels police who want to stop us from reaching party office. I will join," he said using hashtag "#BJP_Vendetta_Exposed".
