Terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore

The Security forces arrested terror associate of proscribed outfit (LeT) in Pampore of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the arrested terrorist associate identified as Haris Shareef Rather a resident of Zaffron Colony Pampore was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT terrorists as well as in transporting of arms/ ammunition of the terrorists in Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora area.

"Incriminating material has been recovered from him which has been seized for the record purpose. A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Act has been registered in Police Station Pampore," police said in a statement.

Further investigation is going on, police said.

