One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between the and the security forces in South Kashmir's district on Saturday, officials said.

The firefight took place after the security forces cordoned off the Larnoo area in and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"A joint operation was launched today early morning based on Police inputs. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued.

"One terrorist eliminated. One AK recovered," the army said in a statement.

--IANS

zi/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)