Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

An unidentified militant was killed on Tuesday in an overnight encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The encounter began on Monday evening in the Nawad area of Charar-e-Sharief in central Kashmir's Budgam after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the security forces maintained a tight cordon of the area throughout the night and the gun fight resumed this morning.

In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant were being ascertained.

The operation is going on, the official added.

On Monday, when the cordon was being established, a CRPF trooper was injured in firing.

