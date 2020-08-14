Terrorists kill 2 J&K Police personnel outside Srinagar, search op underway

Terrorists fired indicriminately on a police party in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city Friday morning, leaving two personnel dead, officials said.

Police said terrorists opened fire on the police team near Nowgam bypass, injuring three personnel, who were shifted to a hospital for treatment but two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched for the terrorists.

