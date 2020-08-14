Terrorists kill 2 J&K Police personnel outside Srinagar, search op underway

-
ALSO READ
J&K extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till August 5 as cases escalates
79 terror incidents in J&K since abrogation of Article 370, 49 neutralised
J&K received investment proposals of over Rs 13,000 cr: Govt in LS
Doda becomes 'terrorist-free' after Hizbul commander killed: J-K DGP
1,500 incidents in J&K, but no big terror attack in last 3 years: MHA in LS
-
Terrorists fired indicriminately on a Jammu and Kashmir police party in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city Friday morning, leaving two personnel dead, officials said.
Police said terrorists opened fire on the police team near Nowgam bypass, injuring three personnel, who were shifted to a hospital for treatment but two of them succumbed to their injuries.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched for the terrorists.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU