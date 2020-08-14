JUST IN
Flight restrictions imposed at Delhi airport on Independence Day

Also, no impact would be on IAF, BSF, army helicopter and the state-owned aircraft/helicopter can fly with Governor/Chief Minister of the state

ANI  |  General News 

Flight restrictions imposed at Delhi airport on Independence Day

As per notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued for Delhi International Airport (IGI) for chartered (non-scheduled) flights, no transit flight will be allowed to land between 6

Scheduled flights will operate as per the schedule.

Also, no impact would be on Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), army helicopter and the state-owned aircraft/helicopter can fly with Governor/Chief Minister of the state.

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 10:06 IST

