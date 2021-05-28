JUST IN
Thane coronavirus update: District reports 822 new cases, 52 deaths

With the addition of 822 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 513,548

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A health worker attends a Covid-19 patient inside a temporarily converted isolation ward for Covid-19 patients in a Banquet Hall in New Delhi on Wednesday.



coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,13,548, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The death toll in the district rose to 9,061 after 52 more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

The mortality rate stood at 1.76 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered cases and under treatment patients was not provided by the district administration.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,08,610, while the death toll stood at 2,013, he said.

First Published: Fri, May 28 2021. 09:42 IST

