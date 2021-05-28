Uttar Pradesh Covid update: Meerut reports 147 black fungus cases so far

As many as 147 cases of black fungus or Mucormycosis have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's so far.

Chief Medical Officer of Akhilesh Mohan on Thursday informed that the district recorded 11 new cases of the Mucormycosis in the last 24 hours and nine patients were also discharged in the said period.

" has 88 active cases of black fungus," Mohan said.

The CMO said that the COVID cases in the district are under control with the efforts of the government and administration.

"As many as 187 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Meerut. The people are being discharged from hospitals and are also recovering at home isolation" Mohan said on Thursday.

According to official data, there are 62,271 active COVID-19 across Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll has mounted to 19,712.

