Thane records 55 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; active tally at 364

As many as 55 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,44,961, a health official said on Thursday.
With the addition of the latest numbers on Wednesday, the district currently has 364 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,962.
The recovery count has reached 7,33,347, the official said.
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 10:56 IST
