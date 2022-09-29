JUST IN
Business Standard

Thane records 55 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; active tally at 364

As many as 55 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,44,961, a health official said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

As many as 55 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,44,961, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Wednesday, the district currently has 364 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,962.

The recovery count has reached 7,33,347, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 10:56 IST

