JUST IN
YouTuber arrested for meme on Mamata, search on for 7 more content creators
Wheat prices head north with the advent of 'Navratri' festivities
Every part of North-East will be connected with 4G: MoS Chadrasekhar
Govt working on model theatre policy to arrest decline in cinemas
In Mumbai, taxi and auto fares to go up by Rs 3 and Rs 2 from Oct 1
83% Indian students believe foreign degrees land them better jobs: Study
Mumbai records 85 new Covid-19 infections, no death in last 24 hours
SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of note ban tomorrow
Fresh crackdown against PFI: More than 170 held across seven states
Online gaming: ED raids company, freezes Rs 68 crore worth of deposits
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Entire nation to be 5G enabled by 2023, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Delhi liquor scam: CBI makes first arrest, nabs businessman Vijay Nair
Business Standard

Delhi logs 73 new Covid-19 infections, active case count stand at 386

The new cases were detected from 8,084 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, testing
coronavirus, testing

Delhi logged 73 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, according to data issued by the health department data here.

No Covid-related fatality was reported, it said.

The new cases were detected from 8,084 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,119. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said.

Delhi had recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.

The capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

The city logged 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday, while it had reported 95 infections with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death on Friday.

On Thursday, the city saw 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 386. A total of 282 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,869 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 44 are occupied, it said.

There are 56 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 21:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU