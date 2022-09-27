Delhi logs 73 new Covid-19 infections, active case count stand at 386

-
-
Delhi logged 73 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, according to data issued by the health department data here.
No Covid-related fatality was reported, it said.
The new cases were detected from 8,084 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,119. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said.
Delhi had recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.
The capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.
The city logged 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday, while it had reported 95 infections with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death on Friday.
On Thursday, the city saw 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 386. A total of 282 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.
Of the 8,869 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 44 are occupied, it said.
There are 56 containment zones in Delhi, it added.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 21:19 IST
