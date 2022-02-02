Thane records 683 fresh Covid-19 infections, 10 fatalities

-
-
Thane has reported 683 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,03,250, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,795, an official said on Wednesday.
These new cases and deaths were reported on Tuesday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,200, while the death toll has reached 3,375, another official said.
