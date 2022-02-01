14,366 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 58 deaths; 60,914 discharges

-
-
Continuing to witness a decline in fresh infections, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 14,366 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,23,833 and death toll to 39,056.
The state on Monday had reported 24,172 fresh infections.
There were 60,914 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,87,022, a health bulletin said.
Of the new cases, 6,685 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 35,589 people being discharged and 9 virus-related deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now at 1,97,725.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 13.45 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.40 per cent.
Of the 58 deaths, 9 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru (7), Mandya (5), Udupi (4), Shivamogga (3), Bagalkote, Davangere, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Raichur and Ramanagara (2), followed by others.
After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases with 1,081, Mysuru 777, Dharwad 633, Tumakuru 573 and Uttara Kannada 551.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,27,575 cases, Mysuru 2,22,747 and Tumakuru 1,55,142.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 16,05,847, followed by Mysuru 2,11,856 and Tumakuru 1,45,657.
Cumulatively, a total of 6,19,96,212 samples have been tested, of which 1,06,799 were on Tuesday alone.
