Thane reports 148 new Covid-19 infections, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 148 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, raising its infection tally to 732,560 and the fatality toll to 11,921, a health official said on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 148 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, raising its infection tally to 7,32,560 and the fatality toll to 11,921, a health official said on Monday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Sunday, he said.

The district currently has 1,354 active COVID-19 cases, while the recovery count has reached 7,19,137, the official added.

First Published: Mon, July 18 2022. 09:49 IST

