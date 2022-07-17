Maharashtra: 38 students from Nagpur school test Covid-19 positive

-
At least 38 students of a private school in Nagpur city in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.
Nagpur district on Sunday reported 262 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 100 infections from Nagpur city, taking the overall tally to 5,69,690. The cumulative COVID-19 death toll so far stood at 10,339, as per an official release.
"Samples of the students of a private school in Jaitala area in Nagpur city were taken on Friday. As per the test results which became available on Sunday, 38 students have been found infected with coronavirus," a district health official told PTI.
Nagpur district has 1,221 active cases.
