Maharashtra reports 2,678 new Covid cases in a day; active tally at 19,413

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 2,678 new coronavirus cases and eight pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.
The state also reported 20 new infections of BA.2.75 subvariant of Omicron, the official release said.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra had reported 3,142 coronavirus cases and seven fatalities.
The caseload in the state rose to 79,95,729, and death toll reached 1,47,964. New cases of BA.2.75 were found in the Nagpur division which comprises Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Wardha districts. These cases came to light from the testing of samples collected between June 15 to July 5. With this, the tally of BA.2.75 infections detected in the state reached 30.
Of 20 new BA. 2.75 cases, 11 are men and nine women. One patient is below the age of 18 years, nine are in the age group of 19-25 years, six in the age group of 25 to 50 years and four are above 60. As many as 17 of the 20 patients were vaccinated.
All these patients were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and all of them have recovered from the illness, the health department added.
In India, BA.2.75 is found to have limited circulation.
State capital Mumbai recorded 540 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities on Thursday. As many as 71 new cases were found in Nashik district. One case each was reported from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation area, Raigad district, Pune district, Solapur Municipal Corporation, Aurangabad district and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.
The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.85 per cent. There are 19,413 active cases in Maharashtra now.
With 3,238 patients recovering since previous evening, the tally of recoveries reached 78,28,352. The recovery rate stands at 97.91 per cent.
As many as 42,969 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state since Wednesday evening, taking the total of samples tested so far to 8,22,63,482.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 2,678; Deaths: eight; Active cases: 19,413; New tests: 42,969.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
