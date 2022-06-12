Maharashtra sees 2,946 new Covid cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 16,370

-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,946 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,803 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, while the number of active cases rose to over 16,000, the health department said in a bulletin.
With the fresh figures, the state's COVID-19 tally rose 79,10,577 and the toll to 1,47,870.
On Saturday, the state had recorded 2,922 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.
The number of active cases stands at 16,370. Gondia is the only district in the state which didn't have any active case as of Sunday.
Mumbai recorded 1,803 fresh cases and two fatalities.
The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent.
A total of 1,432 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,46,337.
The recovery rate in the state is 97.92 per cent.
A total of 42,922 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples conducted so far in the state to 8,13,21,768, the bulletin said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Cases 79,10,577, death toll 1,47,870, active cases 16,370, tests 8,13,21,768.
