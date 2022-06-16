Thane reports jump of over 800 new Covid-19 infections in a single day

-
Maharashtra's Thane district has added 852 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection tally to 7,16,157, an official said on Thursday.
These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. On Tuesday, the district had recorded 607 new infections.
There was no fresh fatality and the death toll in the district stood at 11,896, and the COVID-19 mortality rate at 1.67 per cent, the official said.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported two cases of the BA.5 variant of coronavirus. Both the patients, found in Thane city, had been vaccinated, officials earlier said.
The state health department on Wednesday said four new cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were detected in the state - from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune.
All four patients, who were in the age group of 19 to 36 years, tested positive for coronavirus between May 26 and June 9, and their condition was stable, it said.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the spike in cases is restricted to certain districts in the state.
"The rise is seen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad districts. Despite the spike in cases, the percentage of hospitalisation is 2 to 3 per cent," he said.
