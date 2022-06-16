Mumbai logs nearly 2,300 new Covid-19 cases, highest since Jan 23

-
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, up by 569 from a day ago and the highest daily count registered since January 23, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,85,882, while the death toll increased to 19,576, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin. The metropolis has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months. On January 23, Mumbai had logged 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities. The financial capital had recorded 1,724 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday. Mumbai has a positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) of 13.37 per cent, while the number of beds in Mumbai hospitals occupied by coronavirus patients has crossed the 500-mark. The growth rate of COVID-19 infections stood at 0.155 per cent between June 8-14 and the case doubling rate dropped to 438 days, as per the bulletin. According to the bulletin, 1,764 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing up their overall count to 10,53,965 and leaving the metropolis with 12,341 active cases. It said 17,139 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the metropolis in the last 24 hours, up from around 11,000 a day ago, taking their cumulative count to 1,73,28,147. Out of the 2,293 new patients, 2,209 were asymptomatic and the rest symptomatic who were admitted in hospitals. Of these, 11 patients were on oxygen support, the bulletin said. Of the total 24,861 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients in Mumbai, 516 beds are currently occupied, it said. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97 per cent, the BMC said. Despite the recent surge in cases, Mumbai remains free of sealed buildings and containment zones.
